Police officers from the Netivot police station on Wednesday morning located a suspicious bag in an open area near the entrance to the city.

According to a police statement, the bag featured writing in Arabic, and contained an explosive device.

An initial inspection by a police sapper showed that it is likely that the device was left by terrorists who attempted to infiltrate Netivot on the morning of the October 7 massacre.

Sappers from the Southern District arrived at the scene to safely detonate the device and inspect it, so as to ensure that it presented no further threat.

Hamas terrorists were on their way to the city of Netivot on the morning of October 7, 2023. A few terror cells made their way towards the city, but were stopped thanks to a quick response by security forces, who set up checkpoints at the entrance to the city and the roads leading to it.

Ten of Netivot's residents were murdered during the massacre, seven of them outside the city. Three members of a single family were killed when a rocket struck their home.