Minister of Settlement Affairs, Orit Strock, expressed her opposition on Radio Kol Barama to the proposed hostage release deal.

"Releasing hundreds of murderous terrorists, with blood on their hands? This is a deal that rewards terrorism and is a victory for Hamas," said Strock about the deal on the table.

Strock added, "We are fighting the war in Gaza with tied hands, with many restrictions imposed on us. We are waiting for the moment we can change our approach in the war in Gaza, and that will happen in a week and a day."

Regarding Trump's involvement in the deal, she stated, "I'm sure that President Trump certainly does not want such a terrible deal as the one on the table to be recorded with his name. I am sure he does not want it noted that Gaza returns to being a threat to Israel, that the effort to clean the Strip is going down the drain, and that many Israeli soldiers will pay with their lives for withdrawing from Gaza, and that hundreds of murderous terrorists will be like gas on a fire and ignite terrorism in Judea and Samaria and worldwide."

"I am sure that if President Trump thinks deeply, he would not want a victory of the axis of evil over the free world in his name and will not support a deal that rewards murderous terrorism."

Asked about withdrawing from the government, Strock replied, "The Prime Minister knows well our red lines, and I hope he will not challenge them."

Regarding Levin and Sa'ar's bill proposal, the minister said, "I partnered in the move. A bill requiring agreement is the right thing for a diverse society. We need to take off the table the possibility that judges can thwart appointments in a forceful way."

Strock revealed, "As of today, a proposal for consensual appointments in Jerusalem's courts is on the table, and Judge Amit delays it and chokes the judicial system which he is responsible for, only because he decided to deviate from the path of agreement."