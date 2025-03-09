Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marked International Women's Day during his address to the Cabinet on Sunday, emphasizing his government's commitment to advancing women.

At the same time, he strongly condemned offensive statements against the government's female ministers, specifically Minister Orit Strock.

Netanyahu stated: "Yesterday was International Women's Day. We respect women no matter who they are. We held a ministerial committee, which I had created, to advance the status of women. Thank you to Minister Gila Gamliel for the important steps in this matter."

The Prime Minister noted that the current government is committed to promoting the status of women and noted that it "also reflects a fundamental value of ours. It's interesting that now, of all times, we hear ugly, wild attacks against female ministers in the government. Against Minister Stock, against Minister Regev, misogynistic attacks that would have certainly been condemned if only they weren't against ministers in our government."

According to him, these attacks must be denounced. "It's ugly, it's invalid, it has no place. We, both female and male ministers, will, of course, continue doing anything needed to promote the status of women. These ugly background noises will not change our obligation to the status of all women, including those in our government."