The Iranian military has concluded a three-day exercise, Eqtedar 1403, Tasnim reported.

During the exercise, Iran tested its air defense, radar, and missile systems.

According to Tasnim, the exercise was conducted in Isfahan by the Aerospace Force of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC).

The exercise attempted to simulate multiple real-life scenarios, including aerial threats, bunker buster bombs, and electronic warfare.

Israel has twice struck Iran in response to Iranian ballistic missile attacks on Israel. In the first strike on Iran, in April 2024, Israel targeted an air defense battery near a nuclear facility in response to an assault involving approximately 300 drones and missiles launched by Iran.

In the October strike, Israel targeted, among other thing, a nuclear weapons and research facility in Parchin. Iran's S-300 air defense system, located at the Imam Khomeini International Airport in Tehran and intended to protect Tehran, was also among the approximately 20 sites struck.

