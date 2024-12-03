Defense Minister Israel Katz on Tuesday visited troops from the IDF's Division 146 on the northern border, together with commander Brigadier General Yeftah Norkin.

During the visit, Katz received an overview from the division commander, as well as brigade commanders, regarding the operations in the area.

"The main message that I came here to say is this: Our policy, together with the IDF, is clear and unambiguous. We will act with great power in order to enforce all of the understandings of the ceasefire agreement, and we will use the maximum response with zero patience."

"Yesterday was the first test. They fired towards Mount Dov as if it were out of the regular discourse or given to interpretation. From our perspective, it is not given to any interpretation. We responded powerfully and we will respond with precision and not allow Hezbollah to return to its previous methods, such as a tent which was set up and not attacked. We are not in those places anymore. Everything that was - is no longer."

In a message to Lebanon, Katz said: "The Lebanese government needs to make a decision to authorize the Lebanese army to enforce their part, distance Hezbollah from south of the Litani, and dismantle all of the infrastructure. Every infrastructure needs to be dismantled: terror infrastructure, weapons, and everything else. They need to authorize the Lebanese army, and the Lebanese army, under US supervision, needs to carry it out."

"If they do not do this, and the entire agreement collapses, then the situation will be very clear. First of all, we will return to the war - we will act with might, we will go in more deeply, and the most important thing that they need to know is that the State of Lebanon will no longer have an exemption. If we have now separated the State of Lebanon from Hezbollah, and the rest of Beirut from the Dahieh suburb which suffered very severe blows - it will not happen anymore," he concluded.