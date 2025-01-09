Today (Thursday), the Jerusalem District Prosecutor's Office will file a statement against a terrorist from eastern Jerusalem, in his 30s, after an attempt to stab a soldier about two and a half weeks ago in Pisgat Ze'ev, Jerusalem.

The attacker arrived in the Pisgat Ze'ev neighborhood in his car, armed with a knife, intending to kill a Jewish soldier. At some point, he noticed a soldier walking down the street, got out of his car with the knife in hand, and advanced towards the soldier.

The soldier, noticing the situation immediately, called out to and warned the attacker, who continued advancing towards him, raised the knife, and shouted "Allahu Akbar, I will kill you, I will stab you in the head." The soldier and an additional citizen who saw this shot and neutralized the terrorist. Neither the soldier nor the citizen was harmed in the incident.

The attacker was arrested by police forces and taken to a hospital for treatment in serious condition. Deputy Commander of Jerusalem District, Commander Ronen Ovadia, who conducted a situational assessment at the scene, assigned the investigation of the attempted attack to the central unit of the Jerusalem District Police and praised the soldier and the citizen for their professional and determined response and for acting quickly to minimize harm.

The terrorist was investigated by the Jerusalem Central Unit. From the investigation, it emerged that a day before the attack, he planned to stab a Jewish soldier and claimed he wanted to die as a 'martyr.' The knife was purchased by the attacker three days before the attempted attack at a houseware store.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Jerusalem District, as stated, will file a prosecutor's declaration against him today, and an indictment is expected to be filed in the coming days.