The Hezbollah terrorist organization's candidate for the presidency of Lebanon announced his withdrawal from the race today (Wednesday).

Hezbollah had insisted on electing Marada Movement leader Suleiman Frangieh, but dropped that demand recently. In announcing his withdrawal from the race, Frangieh endorsed Lebanese army commander General Joseph Aoun for the presidency.

“Now that the conditions for electing a president of the republic are available tomorrow, and in light of the way things have turned out, I announce the withdrawal of my candidacy, which was never an obstacle to the election process," Frangieh stated.

"While I thank everyone who voted for me, I - in line with what I had previously announced - support General Joseph Aoun, who has the qualifications to preserve the position of the presidency. I wish the Parliament success in the election process, and for the nation to pass this stage with unity, awareness and responsibility.”

The position of president in Lebanon is reserved for a member of the Maronite Christian community. The position has been vacant since 2022 when the term of the previous President, Michel Aoun, ended. The various political parties have been unable to agree on a candidate for the last two years.

The Lebanese parliament is expected to select the next president in a vote that will be held tomorrow. Joseph Aoun is believed to be favored by the US.