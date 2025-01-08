The IDF announced on Wednesday that it recovered the body of hostage Youssef al-Ziyadne from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF wrote in a statement that the IDF and ISA recovered the body of Youssef al-Ziyadne from a tunnel in the Rafah area on Tuesday and returned it to Israel. It noted that Youssef was abducted on October 7th and killed in captivity.

In addition, as part of the operation, findings were located related to Youssef's son, Hamza al-Ziyadne, who was also abducted on October 7th, which raise serious concerns for his life.

Following an identification procedure carried out by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Israel Police, the IDF Manpower Directorate's Hostage team, which is responsible for accompanying the families of the hostages, notified their families and communities today.

"We were updated that they found the bodies of Youssef and his son Hamza. Our hearts hurt. We wanted them to return to their families alive, but unfortunately, they returned dead," read a statement on behalf of the family, although the report on Hamza is not yet official.

Minister of Defense Israel Katz stated: "I wish to express condolences to the al-Ziyadne family on the finding of the bodies of Youssef and Hamza who were abducted by the Hamas murderers on October 7th and were recovered in a heroic operation by our heroic troops. During my tenure as foreign minister, I accompanied this brave family through difficult times, and I especially connected with Ali, Youssef's brother and Hamza's uncle, who accompanied me on many of my diplomatic visits and meetings and shared Youssef and Hamza's story with many leaders.

"Now, during these moments as well, we continue to do everything to fulfill our top moral obligation - to bring all the hostages, those who are alive and those who aren't, back to Israeli soil. The pain of the al-Ziyadne family is all of our pain, and Youssef and Hama's memory will not be forgotten."

President Isaac Herzog stated: "Our hearts ache over the immense tragedy of the Ziyadne family, who received the devastating news that Israeli security forces had recovered the body of Youssef from Hamas captivity in Gaza, while they remain in deep anxiety over Hamza's fate.

"They have endured 460 days of worry, hope, and endless longing, during which Youssef’s children, Aisha and Bilal, were released in a hostage exchange.

The President added: "Time is running out. Youssef was abducted alive! Our hostages are in immediate life-threatening danger. We must continue to do everything possible to urgently return 99 of our brothers and sisters—the living to their families and the fallen and murdered to be laid to rest in dignity."

The Tikva Forum published a statement reading: "The hostages' families from the Tikva Forum share in the sorrow of the family of Youssef and Hamza al-Ziyadne which will bury their loved ones, who were abducted on Simchat Torah, after they were freed by IDF forces from the Gaza Strip.

"We thank the heroic IDF soldiers who work day and night to bring back our loved ones and many of them have lost their lives for this objective."

The Hostages Families Forum commented: "The Hostages Families Forum bows its head upon learning of the passing of Youssef al-Ziyadne, of blessed memory. We share in the profound grief of the al-Ziyadne family.

"Youssef al-Ziyadne (53) was a man of dialogue and human connection, a pillar of strength for his family and an influential figure in his community. He worked at the dairy farm of Kibbutz Holit for 17 years, from where he was kidnapped along with his three children: Bilal and Aisha, who were released in the first deal, and Hamza, whose life is in grave danger.

The Forum added: "The emerging agreement comes far too late for Youssef - who was taken alive and should have returned the same way. Every day in captivity poses an immediate mortal danger to the hostages who have managed to survive for 15 months and threatens the possibility of returning the deceased for burial.

"The time and conditions are ripe for the return of all hostages - the living for rehabilitation and the deceased for proper burial. We anxiously await additional information regarding Hamza's fate."

Youssef and Hamza, residents of the Bedouin town of Rahat in the Negev Desert, were abducted alive on October 7th from Kibbutz Holit. The two were abducted together with Youssef's young children, Aisha and Billal, who were released after 55 days in captivity as part of the November 2023 hostage deal.

Youssef's family did not know what became of him until he appeared in footage published by the terror group.