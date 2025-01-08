A highly decorated soldier who detonated a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel in Las Vegas last week used generative AI, including ChatGPT, to help plan the attack, Las Vegas police said on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press.

Authorities are still analyzing a laptop, cellphone, and smartwatch belonging to 37-year-old Matthew Livelsberger, who fatally shot himself moments before the truck exploded, according to the report.

An examination of Livelsberger’s ChatGPT search history revealed he sought information on explosive targets, the velocity of specific ammunition, and the legality of fireworks in Arizona.

Livelsberger, an Army Green Beret who served two tours in Afghanistan and resided in Colorado Springs, Colorado, left behind notes indicating the explosion was intended as a “wake-up call” to highlight the nation’s challenges, officials disclosed last week.

The explosion caused minor injuries to seven individuals but left the Trump International Hotel virtually unscathed. Authorities confirmed that Livelsberger acted alone.

Separately, the FBI stated last week that there was no connection between the truck explosion in Las Vegas and a deadly truck-ramming incident in New Orleans.

Investigators have been exploring whether the attack was intended to make a political statement, particularly given the choice of a Tesla vehicle and the location of the hotel associated with President-elect Donald Trump’s name.

Despite the symbolism, law enforcement officials stated that Livelsberger bore no animosity toward Trump. One of his notes urged the nation to “rally around” Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.