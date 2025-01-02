US President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Wednesday evening following the ramming attack in New Orleans that left 15 people dead and injured dozens more, including two Israeli citizens, condemning the act as "despicable."

"I want you to know I grieve with you. Our nation grieves with you. We're going to stand with you as you mourn and as you heal in the weeks to come," Biden said in the remarks which were delivered at Camp David in Maryland.

The president shared that the FBI informed him the suspect in the ramming had posted videos on social media just hours before the attack. According to Biden, these videos indicated the suspect was "inspired by ISIS, expressing a desire to kill."

Biden emphasized the ongoing nature of the investigation, urging patience and caution.

"The investigation is continuing to be active, and no one should jump to conclusions," he said, adding that he would keep the nation "fully contemporaneously informed."

Reflecting on the city’s resilience, Biden highlighted the unique character of New Orleans.

"So many people around the world love New Orleans because of its history, its culture, and above all, its people," he said. "So I know while this person committed a terrible assault on the city, the spirit of our New Orleans will never, never, never be defeated. It always will shine forth."

The president expressed gratitude to first responders and law enforcement, as well as homeland security officials, for their swift action in the wake of the attack.

Commenting on the explosion of a Tesla Cybertruck outside the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas, Biden said, “Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there is any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans."

Authorities have confirmed they are investigating the explosion and fire as a possible act of terrorism.

Earlier on Wednesday, the White House announced that Biden had held a call with top homeland security and law enforcement officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray, and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The suspect in the attack was identified by law enforcement officials as 42-year-old Shamsud Din Jabbar, from Houston, Texas.

The FBI later released a photograph of Jabbar, who died in a shootout with police shortly after the attack. The FBI is actively searching for any other suspects involved in the attack.