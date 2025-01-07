Documents found in a Hezbollah bunker in the village of Qila reveal that Rabbi Moshe Sheshenkin's name, address, and even car details were listed in Hezbollah's documents, alongside other homes in the community.

Rabbi Sheshenkin, a Chabad emissary in Metula for 35 years, told the KFar Chabad newspaper, “A very detailed document was found in the underground bunkers, containing exact descriptions of our car.”

“It was a detailed plan for an attack similar to October 7, which, thankfully, didn't come to fruition,” he added.

IDF searches in Qila revealed that almost every building was converted into a missile or drone launch site.

“Almost every home, even if it seemed like an ‘innocent’ family home, contained an arms cache, including RPGs and other lethal weapons,” the rabbi said.

“There’s no logical explanation for why they didn’t carry out the satanic plan that was already prepared in detail,” Sheshenkin added. “The one and only explanation is a great miracle that happened to us.”