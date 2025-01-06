President-elect Donald Trump reiterated his threat this evening (Monday) that there will be "hell" if hostages are not released by the time he assumes office.

Trump was asked about his threat and said, ''That is exactly what I meant. If the hostages are not released by the time I take office, there will be hell.''

Additionally, Trump took a jab at outgoing President Joe Biden, saying: "No ‘don’t,’ there will be hell. They need to be released now."

He also stated: "I am Israel’s best friend. I moved the embassy to Jerusalem—everything was good, including the Abraham Accords, and every major positive event in Israel recently was because of me. I must also note that I support peace—now is the time."

Last month, the U.S. President-elect sent a threatening message to Hamas on his social network Truth Social: "Everybody is talking about the hostages who are being held so violently, inhumanely, and against the will of the entire World, in the Middle East - But it’s all talk, and no action!"

He gave Hamas an ultimatum: "Please let this TRUTH serve to represent that if the hostages are not released prior to January 20, 2025, the date that I proudly assume Office as President of the United States, there will be ALL HELL TO PAY in the Middle East, and for those in charge who perpetrated these atrocities against Humanity,"

He concluded by warning ''Those responsible will be hit harder than anybody has been hit in the long and storied History of the United States of America. RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW!"