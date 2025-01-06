Against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations, representatives of the hostages' families gathered for an urgent statement at the Hostages Families Forum Headquarters in Tel Aviv.

At the gathering, the relatives emphasized that all 100 hostages are now humanitarian cases, and warned that this historic window of opportunity for a deal must not be missed.

Speaking at the forum, Meirav Leshem Gonen, whose daughter Romi was kidnapped from the NOVA festival, said: "This morning was one of the most difficult mornings that we had as families of hostages and people of Israel, when three people were murdered inside Israel. We also saw some of the lists that we wanted to see, as if we can choose between one hostage and another."

Turning to US President-elect Donald Trump, she said, "I call to you, President Trump - you are the most powerful and strongest leader. I ask you to continue supporting the strongest country in the Middle East. We choose to continue."

"Support us and make sure that the first hostage will come out - and also the last one. Because they all deserve to have their freedom back. And the families of the hostages that already were murdered are also entitled to have their closure.

"We ask you: please don't let any hostage stay behind. Please make sure all hostages are coming back home. Please make sure that you are standing with us - do whatever is needed to bring them back."