The Hostages Families Forum on Tuesday evening sent a letter to Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and members of the Diplomatic-Security Cabinet, demanding that a general meeting be held, to be attended by all interested families.

The purpose of such a meeting, they claimed, would be to receive detailed and direct information on the negotiations to bring their loved ones home from captivity.

In their sharp letter, signed by dozens of families, the families asked the Cabinet to hold a special meeting in Kibbutz Nir Oz, one of the hardest-hit communities in the October 7 massacre.

"Hold a special Cabinet meeting in the kibbutz - there is no place more appropriate for a meeting of the country's leadership with the families," the letter stated.

"In recent weeks, and especially in the past few days, we are witness to a string of conflicting and contradictory reports regarding the status of the negotiations to bring back our loved ones," they wrote. "Every report is a punch in the gut which shakes our world. We are fed by reports on the media and remain completely clueless regarding the process which will decide the fate of our brothers and sisters, our sons and daughters."

"The few limited meetings we have had left many families in the dark and in torturous uncertainty," they said, referring to meetings with Minister Ron Dermer, who heads the negotiating team.

"The current situation in which a few families are receiving a response and dozens are left isolated and disconnected is unfathomable. Every hostage's family has the right to receive updates regarding the status of the negotiations. This is a basic right and obligation that you, the leadership, has."