A soldier in the Tzabar Battalion, Givati Brigade, was severely injured on Sunday during combat in northern Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, his family has been notified.

On Sunday morning, the IDF said that, in an activity based on IDF intelligence, the IAF struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, and eliminated dozens of Hamas terrorists throughout the weekend.

In addition, the IDF struck a number of launch sites, from which some of the projectiles fired toward Israeli territory over the weekend were identified.

Prior to the strikes, numerous measures were taken to minimize the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

“The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in defense of the citizens of Israel,” said the IDF.