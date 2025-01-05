The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced that over the weekend, the Hamas terrorist organization fired a number of projectiles from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

In an activity based on IDF intelligence, the IAF struck over 100 terror targets throughout the Gaza Strip, and eliminated dozens of Hamas terrorists throughout the weekend.

In addition, the IDF struck a number of launch sites, from which some of the projectiles fired toward Israeli territory over the weekend were identified.

Prior to the strikes, numerous measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including the use of precise munitions, aerial surveillance, and additional intelligence.

The IDF and ISA will continue to operate against the terrorist organizations in the Gaza Strip in defense of the citizens of Israel.