Inauguration Day is around the corner. Unlike 2016 when President Trump took the oath of office, 2024 seems to be calmer, tamer and more celebratory. All the knives were out and being sharpened in 2016. Not so in 2024. President Trump’s landslide victory helped to unify the country. His enemies and detractors have retreated somewhat. Even Bret Stephen’s gave up his “Never Trump” status. Jeff Bezos is hanging out with Jared Kushner in Aspen, Colorado. Even Congressman Tom Suozzi writing in the New York Times called upon his fellow Democrats to work with President Trump.

President Trump has a unique opportunity to do exactly what he wants - to indeed “Make America Great Again.” I believe he will make major strides in his first 100 hours and certainly in his first 100 days.

One of his first moves should be to either allow Israel to bomb Iran’s nuclear reactors or to tell the U.S. Air force do it. The time for negotiations with this evil regime is way over. There is no talking to them. They have been the chief sponsor of terrorism in the world, attacked Israel twice with hundreds of missiles, and are the main backer of Hamas. They were intimately involved in the October 7th massacre and all the atrocities. They tried to assassinate President Trump. The regime is barely holding on. President Trump can finally bring the murderous mullahs and the nightmare they have created to an end.

If the hostages taken on October 7th have not been released by January 20th this will only help in getting Hamas to free them. Iran still has tremendous sway over Hamas. Dismantling the Iranian regime will stabilize the entire Middle East. This could all happen as fast as the House of Assad fell. President Trump can make all of this happen.

In addition to taking care of Iran, President Trump can facilitate the release of all of the hostages by letting Israel attack Hamas unimpeded. The Biden administration has restricted Israel’s ability to fight to total and complete victory. Israel has been waging an existential war with one arm tied behind its back. Reports of increased recruitment lately by Hamas means Israel has more work to do. President Trump will let Israel finish the job.

Ending the war in the Ukraine will be easier and President Trump is the right man for the task. I fully expect this to happen quickly. Both sides have reason to want to end the war. President Trump will capitalize on this.

Chinese aggression towards Taiwan must end. President Trump must do everything in his power to protect Taiwan.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey has to be put in his place. He has been allowed to run roughshod over U.S. interests. He must not be allowed to position himself in Syria unrestricted. President Trump has a great deal of experience dealing with him.

The UNWRA must be defunded immediately. It was complicit with Hamas in the October 7th atrocities.

The whole funding structure of the United Nations must be re-visited and made more equitable. The United States carries too much of the burden.

All monies sent to Mahmoud Abbas must be terminated until he guarantees that the Taylor Force Act will be honored and he ends the “pay to slay” activities of his people.

President Trump should allow Israel to annex Judea and Samaria as he did the Golan Heights in his first term. This should be done unconditionally and quickly to send the right message to Hamas and all of Israel’s enemies that attacking Israel will get them nothing.

Israel should be allowed to re-establish its 22 Gush Katif communities that would have prevented October 7th from happening. The so-called Gaza Disengagement of 2005 should never have happened. President Trump can correct this mistake by allowing Israel to rebuild these once flourishing communities.

President Trump has four years to change America and the world. I expect there will be a noticeable and significant difference in the first 100 hours of his term.