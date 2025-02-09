Peace in the Middle East has been elusive. It has been bedeviling and challenging because of Arab intransigence and delusional thinking.

The Partition Plan of 1947 was accepted by Israel and rejected by the Arab world leading to five Arab countries attacking Israel. The 1956, 1967 and 1973 wars against Israel were inspired by Arab nationalism mostly led by Egypt’s leader Gamal Abdel Nasser and his confidante, Vice President and successor Anwar Sadat. Sadat made peace with Israel in 1979 when he realized Israel was not going to be defeated on the battlefield and billions of dollars would pour in from America to stabilize his economy. He was assassinated by the Muslim Brotherhood - the same group that gave rise to Hamas. Just as the Muslim Brotherhood would never agree to Sadat’s deal with Israel, Hamas will never agree to peace with Israel. Their charter calls for Israel’s destruction. That is their singular goal and focus.

October 7th made it patently clear that Hamas not only had to be defeated but removed from Gaza once and for all. President Trump’s Gaza plan effectively does just that. Unfortunately the majority of Gazans support Hamas. Their relocation will enable them to focus on their lives and the lives of their family instead of devising ways of attacking Israel, committing atrocities and taking hostages. They will be significantly compensated. They will finally have a chance to get out from the ruins of Gaza. Even The New York Times admitted that over 100,000 Gazans left at the beginning of the war . The figure is actually much higher. Most do not want to stay but have no way out. President Trump is giving them the greatest opportunity on earth. Gaza will no longer be the festering sore that the Arab world uses against Israel to pressure Israel and to demonize Israel.

Once Gaza is no longer a launching pad for Hamas missiles and terrorist attacks, President Trump can move his sights over to Judea and Samaria. I fully expect that just as he allowed Israel to annex the Golan Heights, and moved the US embassy to Jerusalem in his first term, he will facilitate Israel’s annexation of Judea and Samaria in his second term. This will also bring the reality of peace closer.

Once Judea and Samaria is granted sovereignty, the Arab world will reduce its delusional notion that they will some day take over Israeli land. They will be more inclined to make peace. But it cannot stop there. The Arab towns of Judea and Samaria must be put on notice that just as Hamas was removed from Gaza, so too will their fellow Hamas operatives and comrades be jailed, and/or deported with their entire family and relocated if they commit acts of terrorism. This applies to Jenin. This applies to Qalqilya. This applies to Hebron and Nablus. Terrorism will not be tolerated in the Land of Israel. Mahmoud Abbas has done a poor job of controlling terror and his pay-to-slay fund actually encourages terror.

President Trump’s Gaza plan has sent shock waves through the Arab world. It is the first time that a president has made it crystal clear to the terrorists and would-be terrorists that he is not going to take it anymore. You either behave or you are out. It is about time that the terrorists were served notice. President Trump’s straight-up approach will pay dividends in the future with peace in the Middle East closer at hand than ever before.