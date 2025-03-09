President Trump has forever changed the narrative regarding Gaza. His visionary declaration of turning Gaza “into the Riviera of the Middle East” has already transformed the entire area.

Gaza has been a launching pad for terrorism since 1948. The Arabs of Gaza left their homes on their own free will at the direction and encouragement of their leaders who invaded Israel after Israel was recognized by the United Nations as a State in 1948. The Arab world kept Gaza as a festering sore in order to keep up the pressure on Israel.

October 7th, 2023 changed everything. The murders, mutilations, rapes, atrocities and hostage taking by Hamas made the status quo in Gaza impossible. President Trump had the foresight and the boldness to imagine Gaza in a whole new light. It was immediately embraced by all of Israel. It is no longer a question of “if,” but “when.” The President has often said in jest that Israel loves him so much that he could easily be elected Prime Minister of Israel. There is no question that when he ends his tenure in the White House he has a job waiting for him as Prime Minister of Israel.

Although many plans will be put forward, one thing is certain. Gaza will become the largest and busiest Port in the Middle East. Presently Ashdod is Israel’s busiest Port handling 60% of the country’s imports. Ashdod is 23 square miles. Gaza is 141 square miles and 24 miles of pure coastline. Singapore which runs one of the most successful ports in the world is not that much larger at 284 square miles. Gaza is the size of Manhattan plus the Bronx and Hoboken, New Jersey. Israel at 8,355 square miles itself is the size of New Jersey which is 8,723 square miles. By comparison Egypt is 386,000 square miles which is the size of Texas and New Mexico combined. Egypt has plenty of room to relocate the Gazan population.

Haifa which is one of Israel’s main ports dealing with 30 million tons of cargo annually is only about 2 miles long. Gaza will easily supersede Haifa as a pre-eminent port. Eilat which is a very strategic port for Israel only handles 2.6 million tons of goods annually.

Control of ports around the world are crucial for a country’s safety and security. The situation at the Panama Canal is one example of how important shipping lanes are to the world. China has not only tried to control the Panama Canal but owns ports in Los Angeles, Long Beach, Seattle Houston, and Miami. It also owns ports in Greece, Belgium, and Spain. The Chinese involvement in these ports can lead to espionage, economic coercion, and military expansion.

The future control of the Port of Gaza will be essential in stabilizing the entire region. The re-establishment of the 22 Jewish communities of Gaza that were surrendered in 2005 is also essential in making the enterprise successful. The Jewish Community of Gaza were heavy on agriculture and made the best tomatoes in the world. Gaza was the quintessential area where Israel made the desert bloom. There is no reason that Gaza could not have the finest hotels to attract tourists as well. There is a lot of work to be done to get to this point. Hamas and their supporters have to be dealt with. There is a firm commitment from America and the Israeli Government to take care of business like never before. Building a Port in Gaza will be a high priority. Economically it is a goldmine for all involved. It will truly be transformative. It cannot happen soon enough.