On September 20,2024 at a gathering in Washington,D.C. entitled, “Fighting Anti-Semitism in America” President Trump said, “You have a big Protector in me.”

In the first 60 days of his second term he has fulfilled his campaign pledge in an unprecedented fashion. With the arrest of Mahmoud Khalil, the pro-Hamas Columbia University protester, the President made good on his promise to crack down on the out of control demonstrations taking over college campuses in America.

As the President said on Truth Social, “First arrest of many too come. We know there are more students at Columbia and other Universities who have engaged in pro-terrorist, anti-Semitic, anti-American activity and the Trump administration will not tolerate it.” The State Department has labeled Hamas a Terrorist Organization since it was founded.

President Trump continued,”If you support terrorism including the slaughtering of innocent men, women, and children your presence is contrary to our National and Foreign Policy interests and you are not welcome here. We expect every college and University to comply.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio on “X” spelled it out, “revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported.” This is to protect Americans as well as American Jews. President Trump’s withholding of 400 million dollars from Columbia University was another giant step in bringing colleges and especially Columbia back in line.

In the first week of his second term President Trump signed one of the strongest executive orders (13899) against anti-Semitism ever. It was issued “to marshal all Federal resources to combat the explosion of anti-Semitism on our campuses and in our streets since October 7, 2023.”

President Trump’s protection of the Jews has not been limited to combating anti-Semitism. He made a major breakthrough in getting hostages out of Hamas’ hands after a year of no release of hostages. This was a huge achievement.

He pulled funding for the United Nations Rights Council and UNRWA totaling 300-400 million dollars annually. The UNRWA was involved in the October 7th massacre and in hostage taking. This is a significant savings for the American taxpayer too.

All of the weaponry and ammunition that the Biden Administration blocked from going to Israel including the 2000 pound bombs was immediately shipped by the Trump Administration.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth’s statement that “I support Israel destroying , killing every last member of Hamas” added to President Trump’s “All Hell to pay” threat to Hamas has had a profound effect on the entire situation.

President Trump’s Gaza “Relocation Plan” which ultimately will include many terrorist Arab towns in Judea and Samaria has brought great hope to the Jewish People.

President Trump’s work is still in its initial stages but it is truly remarkable what he has accomplished in such a short time span. “My promise to Jewish Americans is this. With your vote , I will be your defender, your protector and I will be the best friend Jewish Americans have ever had in the White House.”

President Trump showed this to be so in his first term and he is doing even more in his second term. Jews worldwide have to thank him and pray for his success. No President has befriended the Jews like President Trump.