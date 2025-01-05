Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his resignation on Saturday night after failing to establish a unity government amid the rise of the far-right party in the elections.

In the elections held last September, Nehammer's party, the Austrian People's Party, lost 20 seats and became the second-largest party.

The far-right Freedom Party took first place, but parties refuse to cooperate with Nehammer's. Nehammer attempted to form a unity government with the Social Democratic Party and failed, leading him to announce his resignation today.

Last Friday, the liberal party NEOS unexpectedly announced its withdrawal from coalition talks, and both the People's Party and the Social Democrats stated that coalition discussions would continue without the liberal party.

The Austrian chancellor stated today, "We have tried everything up to this point. An agreement does not seem possible."

Immediately after the elections, the Social Democratic Party and the People's Party announced that despite the far-right party achieving first place, they would attempt to form a government without it.

However, both parties together hold 92 seats - a majority by a slim margin, prompting them to seek a third partner for a stable coalition.

According to estimations in Austria, the political crisis is expected to continue, likely leading to another round of elections.