On Saturday evening, 16 days into Trump's ultimatum, the families of the hostages gathered at Hostages Square with one clear message: Leave no one behind.

"With a historic window of opportunity, the families once again called on the Prime Minister to give the negotiating team full mandate to reach a deal that would bring ALL hostages home," the forum stressed.

Einav Zangauker, mother of hostage Matan Zangauker, who is still held captive in Gaza, said, "The White House said that a deal is urgent and possible, and is speaking of 'progress in the negotiations.' But we know that this is only a partial deal, which will be a death sentence for my Matan and the soldiers and civilians who remain behind."

"If itis possible to make a partial deal, it is possible to make a comprehensive deal. What is necessary is to end this war," she added, claiming that the war is being dragged out for "political" reasons.

Yael Alexander, mother of American-Israeli citizen Edan Alexander, said: "I'm speaking here as an American citizen to the new leader of the free world, President-elect Donald Trump. I believe in you! Edan believes in you. In the video that was shared, he spoke directly to you because he admires you and knows your power."

"Edan grew up in the United States, learning the values of the greatest democracy in the world. He knows you have the power to bring him home. Every proud American would love to see a plane land at JFK Airport with Edan stepping off. That moment would be a victory for America and a sign of pride and strength for the whole nation. It would show the world what the United States can do. I trust you, Mr. President, to make this happen."

Almog Meir Jan, Hamas captivity survivor rescued during Operation Arnon along with three other hostages, said, "After 246 days during which every basic human right was taken from me, the fact that I stand before you today is nothing short of a miracle. For eight months I was in Gaza, in captivity, bound and broken – both physically and mentally. Eight months during which I struggled to maintain my spirit and hope that never died, even in the darkest moments."

"Please see me as a living reminder that this story is far from over. There are one hundred more hostages in Gaza, there, in the same darkness where I was. They are waiting for their miracle. With every video released of our loved ones in captivity, including precious Liri with fresh footage from today, we see in her eyes the longing, the fear, the exhaustion, and the frustration because she doesn't understand why she's still there – and neither do I.

"It reminds me of the day they filmed me speaking to the camera trying to convey a message. It was a very frightening and stressful situation. In one moment, everything floods back as you speak and think about the nightmare you're going through. And you film the video hoping that this time it will do the job, create the necessary noise so they'll say that this time it's enough, let's end this madness, that this time it really needs to happen."

He added, "A deal for their release is on the table, and we don't have the privilege to delay. Every day they remain there is a world of suffering and pain. Scars that will never heal. I cannot describe to you what they're going through, but I know it firsthand. We have no time to waste – we must act, with all our strength, to bring them home now."

"I want to send a message to our loved ones still in captivity at this hour - I'm sorry because I know you are surviving and managing to overcome every obstacle that has faced you so far. You have superhuman strength, continue to fight to survive, to live. I know how hard it is to maintain strength. I hope you feel the embrace and concern your families send you every moment and all our prayers trying to protect you. My dear ones, continue to be strong."