Eli and Shira Albag, parents of kidnapped IDF lookout Liri Albag, responded Saturday night to a sign of life from their daughter, a video clip released by the Hamas terror group.

Turning first to the nation, Eli said, "Dear people of Israel, today we received a sign of life from Liri. We saw a video that was difficult to watch. This isn't the Liri we know."

"Today we spoke with the Prime Minister, President, IDF Chief of Staff, and Defense Minister, and we told them to make a deal. This is the time. There's Liri and 99 other hostages who need to return home quickly."

Shira added, "We demanded from the Prime Minister and Defense Minister that the negotiating team must not return without an agreement. We understood from their words that they are willing to make a deal and bring all the hostages home."

Her voice breaking, she turned to her daughter: "I want to tell Liri, if she sees this: Liri, we are fighting for you, we aren't giving up on you, and you're coming home alive. You're coming back. Yes, it's hard there and yes, you're suffering, but you're coming home alive. Mom promises you, Mom and Dad promise you, and we keep our promises - it will happen soon, God willing, it will happen soon. Believe in this, we aren't giving up, don't you give up either there, keep fighting and surviving. You're strong and you're capable. We're here fighting for you. I love you so much and miss you terribly and am waiting to hug you."

Eli said, "Liri, if you're hearing us, tell the others that all the families are moving heaven and earth and want their children home, and we will fight until all hostages are returned - the living for rehabilitation and the murdered and fallen for proper burial in Israel. Tell the others - stay strong. Just a little longer and soon there will be a deal."