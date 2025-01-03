A group of 21 California residents have filed a lawsuit against two Democratic Congressmen for voting in favor of military aid to Israel, the Jewish News Syndicate reported.

The lawsuit claims that Reps. Mike Thompson and Jared Huffman were obligated under international law and the US Constitution to oppose aid to Israel because of the war in Gaza, which the plaintiffs claim is a "genocide."

The vote in question took place in April 2024, when 366 Congressmen voted in favor of the Israel Security Supplemental Appropriations Act 2024, including Thompson and Huffman. Only 58 Congressmen voted against the bill.

The lawsuit was filed on December 19 in a Federal Court in San Francisco. It states that Thompson and Huffman “exceeded the constitutional limitations on their tax and spend authority by voting to authorize the funding of the Israeli military when they were aware, or should have been aware, that the Israeli military was committing genocide in Gaza, which made their votes a violation of customary international and federal law that prohibits complicity in genocide.”

It cited the South African attempt to charge Israel with genocide at the International Court of Justice and statements by Amnesty International and U Special Rapporteur Francesca Albanese.

The lawsuit claimed that the plaintiffs “have suffered and continue to suffer concrete, particularized and actual or imminent injury as a result of defendants’ conduct." It also claimed that they suffered "moral injury" because of the Representatives' vote has manifested in emotional or psychic distress experienced by all class representatives, "including, but not limited to, symptoms such as bouts of uncontrollable weeping, inability to sleep, distractions from work, despair for the future of their children and humanity, inability to experience joy, feelings of guilt, social isolation and anxiety."

The plaintiffs are demanding that the court order the Congressmen to stop voting in favor of military aid to Israel and provide them with compensation for this emotional damage.

Plaintiff Tarik Sharif Kanaana said at a press conference, “By voting the way (Mike Thompson) did to supply Israel with money and weapons, he has made me complicit in the killing of my own people and the destruction of my homeland."

Rep. Thompson's office said in response to the lawsuit, “Congressman Thompson understands that it has been the civilian population that has paid the cost of Hamas’ terrorist attack on Israel and he remains gravely concerned about the scale of civilian loss in this war. That’s why he has advocated and continues to advocate for the Biden Administration to work with the State Department and our allies to help secure a negotiated bilateral ceasefire, the immediate release of all hostages, and the establishment of a two-state solution to ensure peace and self-determination for the Palestinian and Israeli people. Achieving peace and securing the safety of civilians won’t be accomplished by filing a lawsuit.”

David Levine, a professor at the University of California College of Law, San Francisco, told North Coast Journal that he believes the lawsuit is "totally DOA because of the Speech and Debate Clause," adding, "I haven't seen any explanation of how the attorneys think they even have a prayer of justifying this suit."

Cal Poly Humboldt politics professor Stephanie Burkhalter concurred, noting that similar lawsuits against Congressmen for their votes during the Vietnam War were unsuccessful because of the issue of standing and the plaintiffs' inability to prove that they had been harmed. She added that the "remedy" for dissatisfaction with the way a lawmaker voted is to vote them out of office.

In April, Congress approved a military aid package that included $14 billion in military assistance to Israel, as well as $4 billion in weapons funding for Taiwan and America's other Indo-Pacific allies, and $48 billion in Ukraine security aid.

The $14 billion in military assistance to Israel mainly provided funds for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, a purely defensive system that shoots down rockets launched by Hamas and other terrorist organizations at Israeli population centers.