The US House of Representatives on Saturday approved a bill to provide billions of dollars in military aid for Israel.

AFP reports that the bill could be taken up by the US Senate as early as Tuesday, and would mainly provide funds for Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system. The New York Post estimated that the bill is expected to receive its final approval "later this weekend, when the package is sent to the Senate."

Defense News reported that the bill was passed as part of a package including $14 billion in military assistance to Israel, which passed 366-58, as well as $4 billion in weapons funding for Taiwan and the US' other Indo-Pacific allies, which passed 385-34. In addition, the package contains $48 billion in Ukraine security aid, which passed 311-112.

Defense News also noted that Ukraine has received a total of $113 billion in economic and security aid from the US since its war with Russia began in 2022. In comparison, Israel receives an annual $3.8 billion in military assistance, and the US' fiscal 2024 government funding bill provided Taiwan with $300 million in Foreign Military Financing.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked the US for passing the bill, writing on social media, "The US Congress just overwhelmingly passed a much appreciated aid bill that demonstrates strong bipartisan support for Israel and defends Western civilization. Thank you friends, thank you America!"