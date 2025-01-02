US President Joe Biden was recently presented with plans for a potential attack on Iran's nuclear facilities, Axios correspondent Barak Ravid reported Thursday.

According to the report, the plans were presented about a month ago by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and were developed for the event that Iran makes a push to develop a nuclear bomb before the inauguration of President-Elect Donald Trump on January 20.

The meetings were described as "prudent scenario planning" and no decision to take military action was made, sources said. Biden was presented with options in case Iran begins enriching uranium to weapons-grade in the near-future.

Some White House aides have reportedly argued that the weakening of Iran via the destruction of its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, the fall of its ally Bashar al-Assad, and the destruction of its air defense systems by Israel, create and opportunity to strike Iran's nuclear program, while Iran's recent moves in the direction of nuclear weapons development, create the imperative to do so.

The White House is worried that Iran's recent losses may cause Iran to rush towards nuclear breakout and see becoming a nuclear power as the only option to restore its lost prestige and stability.

Iran is set to engage in nuclear discussions with France, Britain, and Germany on January 13 in Switzerland, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing local media.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, stated, according to the report, "The new round of talks between Iran and three European countries will be held in Geneva on January 13."

He emphasized that these discussions are "consultations, not negotiations."

The European nations had previously, on December 17, accused Iran of amassing high-enriched uranium to "unprecedented levels" without "any credible civilian justification."

Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers, in response to Donald Trump’s withdrawing the US from the agreement during his first term as President.

These steps include banning UN nuclear inspectors from the country as well as expanding uranium enrichment capabilities.