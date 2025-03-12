Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei published a multi-post diatribe on X today (Tuesday) expressing his opposition to negotiations with the US on Iran's nuclear program.

"If the goal of entering negotiations is for the sanctions to be removed, negotiating with this US administration won’t result in the sanctions being removed," Khamenei wrote, adding, "Negotiating with this US administration won’t result in the sanctions being removed. It will cause the knot of sanctions to become tighter and pressure to increase."

He stated, "US president saying they’re ready to negotiate with Iran is to deceive public opinion. Why isn’t Iran willing to negotiate with US? This same US president tore up the signed JCPOA agreement. How could we hold negotiations with US when we know they don’t fulfill their commitments?"

"The US threatens Iran with a military attack. Starting a war or inflicting a blow isn’t something that can be done by one side without receiving a response. Iran is capable of carrying out a counterattack, and it will definitely inflict such a blow," Khamenei claimed. "If the US and their agents make a wrong military move against Iran, they’ll be the ones who will suffer the greatest loss."

"War isn’t good. We’re not seeking to start a war. But if someone takes any action, the response from us will be firm and definite," he vowed.

The Iranian Supreme Leader also repeated his denials that Iran is pursuing nuclear weapons.