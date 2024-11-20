International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director Rafael Grossi told reporters in Vienna that Iran has submitted a new proposal against the backdrop of the renewed threat by European countries and the United States to impose additional sanctions on the regime in Tehran in light of the regime's continued uranium enrichment.

"Iran has offered to keep its uranium stocks enriched up to 60 percent, below the levels required to produce a nuclear bomb. I think this is a concrete step in the right direction. We have a fact that has been verified by us. This is the first time that Iran has agreed to follow a different path," Grossi said.

Last week, Grossi arrived in Tehran and met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and other high-ranking officials of the regime in Tehran, in order to discuss the Iran's continued uranium enrichment.

The visit came against the background of a demand by European diplomats from the International Atomic Energy Agency to submit a report detailing how far Iran complies with the agreements with it, in order to examine whether it is necessary to impose additional sanctions on Iran.

"I got there last week and got something, and by going step by step and getting concrete results, the trajectory may be in the direction of less confrontation," said Grossi. However, the Iranian Foreign Minister, Abbas Araqchi, hinted that if heads of state in Europe insist on accepting the report and discussing the imposition of new sanctions on Iran, it may withdraw the new proposal and continue enriching uranium above 60 percent.

"We are fully mobilized with our E3 partners and the United States to bring Iran to the full implementation of its international obligations and commitments as well as cooperation in good faith with the agency," he stated, according to Reuters. "That mobilization comes in different ways, including through resolutions ... so we expect that these messages are passed during Rafael Grossi's visit and we will adapt our reaction accordingly."

The IAEA recently released a report noting that Iran has increased its stockpile of uranium with 60% purity by 35 pounds. Enriching uranium to 60% purity has no civilian or non-military use and is a step below enriching uranium to weapons-grade.