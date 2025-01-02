Israeli security forces conducted a raid on a Jewish farm in the Binyamin region be this morning. Dozens of border police officers, Civil Administration inspectors, and workers presented a closed military zone order and evacuated the residents, confiscated equipment, and demolished structures.

According to the residents, the forces arrived at the farm through the village of Burqa, passing near illegally constructed Palestinian structures in Area C.

The demolition occurred just hours after residents of Burqa were recorded attacking a Jewish shepherd, injuring him, only a kilometer away from the now-demolished farm. The attack took place near an illegal Bedouin encampment, which, according to local residents, has been involved in similar incidents in the past.

Local residents sharply criticized security forces following the events. "It is unacceptable that after the attack on a Jewish shepherd, security forces ignore the illegal construction around us, choosing instead to demolish a nearby Jewish farm," they said. "This action encourages Arab terrorism and endangers the security of the residents."