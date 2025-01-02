Iran is set to engage in nuclear discussions with France, Britain, and Germany on January 13 in Switzerland, AFP reported on Wednesday, citing local media.

Kazem Gharibabadi, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, stated, according to the report, "The new round of talks between Iran and three European countries will be held in Geneva on January 13."

He emphasized that these discussions are "consultations, not negotiations."

The European nations had previously, on December 17, accused Iran of amassing high-enriched uranium to "unprecedented levels" without "any credible civilian justification."

Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers, in response to Donald Trump’s withdrawing the US from the agreement during his first term as President.

These steps include banning UN nuclear inspectors from the country as well as expanding uranium enrichment capabilities .

Britain, France and Germany recently hinted at potentially invoking the “snap back” mechanism from the 2015 nuclear deal that could allow for the reinstatement of previously lifted sanctions on Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi expressed readiness for "fair and honorable negotiations" with Western powers, according to AFP.

"In exchange (for the lifting of sanctions), we create more confidence in the peaceful nature of the Iranian nuclear program," he remarked to Tasnim news agency on Wednesday, adding, "If the other party does not like this path, it is natural that we follow our own path, as we have done in recent years."