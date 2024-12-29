Iran is preparing for what it anticipates will be a pivotal year for its nuclear issue in 2025, as the country faces the potential return of former US President Donald Trump's "maximum pressure" policy, Reuters reports.

"2025 will be an important year regarding Iran's nuclear issue," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told reporters during a visit to Beijing.

He added, in remarks aired by Iran's state television, that he had discussed the matter with his Chinese counterpart. Araqchi refrained from mentioning Trump by name or detailing the significance of the year.

Trump during his first term in office withdrew the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

In response, Iran has taken many steps to scale back its compliance with the deal, including banning UN nuclear inspectors from the country as well as expanding its uranium enrichment capabilities .

Britain, France and Germany recently hinted at potentially invoking the “snap back” mechanism from the 2015 nuclear deal that could allow for the reinstatement of previously lifted sanctions on Iran.

The diplomatic window for implementing such sanctions is set to close on October 18 of next year, when a pivotal UN resolution which established the 2015 deal expires.

Meanwhile, noted Reuters, Iran's economy continues to reel under the weight of US sanctions. On Saturday, the Iranian rial hit an all-time low against the US dollar, trading at 820,500 rials to the dollar on the unofficial market, compared to 808,500 rials the day before

The rial's slide has been accompanied by skyrocketing inflation, officially estimated at 35%. Iranians, seeking to protect their savings, have increasingly turned to dollars, gold, and cryptocurrencies. Since Trump’s election in November, the rial has lost roughly 18% of its value.