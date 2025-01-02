An unknown individual threw a firebomb at the central Chabad synagogue in the city of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday night.

The assailant, who was caught on security cameras, quickly fled the scene. The fire was quickly extinguished by the synagogue's security guard, and there were no injuries, but the door of the building sustained damage.

"Last night, just before midnight, an unknown individual approached the synagogue door," said the city's Rabbi and Chabad emissary, Rabbi Sholom Gottlieb. "After checking that there were no people around, he threw the firebomb."

Ukrainian secret police arrived at the scene swiftly and launched a manhunt for the suspect.

The incident occurred in the middle of Hanukkah, as the Jewish community is holding events throughout the city.

"We are seeing a significant rise in antisemitism on social media," Rabbi Gottlieb noted. "Even though it hasn’t manifested on the streets, we are taking extra precautions."

In response to the incident and in light of past cases of vandalism against public hanukkiot (Hanukkah menorahs), the Ukrainian secret police are providing round-the-clock security for menorahs across Ukraine.

"Despite the war, we received permission to light the public hanukkiot and also received security," said Rabbi Simcha Levenhartz, Chabad emissary in Kyiv. "It is reassuring to see the police's concern, allowing the Jewish community to safely celebrate Hanukkah."