An unusual antisemitic incident in Ukraine: A 19-year-old man was arrested in Lviv after cutting the power cable of a giant hanukkiah (Hanukkah menorah), which was displayed for the first time in history on the ruins of the Golden Rose Synagogue, also known as the TaZ Synagogue, named after Rabbi David HaLevi Segal, who was called TaZ after his main work Sefer Turei Zahav, and who prayed in this synagogue in the 17th century.

According to the local police, the suspect was drunk at the time of the incident and expressed regret during his interrogation.

The hanukkiah, which stands seven meters tall, symbolizes a historic moment for the Jewish community in Lviv, the last city in Ukraine to have not yet erected a public hanukkiah.

"This is a very unusual incident that does not reflect the attitude of the residents," said Rabbi Mendy Gottlieb, Chabad emissary in the city. "The hanukkiah was quickly repaired and was lit once again."

The incident stands out in the Ukrainian landscape, where very few antisemitic incidents have been recorded during the war.

"The Ukrainian authorities are attentive 24/7 to the needs of the Jewish community," noted Rabbi Mayer Stambler, Chairman of the Jewish Communities of Ukraine.

"This year, we lit menorahs across the country, including in the central Maidan Square in Kyiv, in a safe and joyous atmosphere," he added.

Lviv, which was once a thriving Jewish center, is now a refuge for thousands of Jews, half of whom are refugees who fled the battle zones in the eastern part of the country.

The Ukrainian police, who arrested the suspect quickly, are also investigating the responsibility of bystanders who filmed the incident but did not prevent it.