Rabbi Mayer Stambler, Chairman of the Jewish Communities of Ukraine, on Wednesday issued a statement congratulating US President-elect Donald Trump on his victory.

"On behalf of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian Jews and the Federation of Jewish Communities of Ukraine (FJCU), we extend our congratulations to Mr. Donald J. Trump on his election as the 47th President of the United States,” said Rabbi Stambler.

“Since the fall of the Communist Iron Curtain, Jewish communities throughout Ukraine have flourished with unwavering governmental support, maintaining their vitality even through the current challenging times of conflict,” he added.

“We are confident that Mr. Trump will facilitate genuine peace in Ukraine while preserving our territorial integrity and standing firmly against forces that threaten the peace of the free world,” said Rabbi Stambler.

“We are equally confident in Mr. Trump's commitment to ensuring peace and security in the Holy Land, the Land of Israel.”

“The Biblical values he champions will undoubtedly guide the world toward a better future through measured and responsible leadership.”

“We are hopeful and pray for an era of justice, truth, righteousness, and peace, where global security is enhanced for all - heralding the way toward universal harmony and redemption," concluded Rabbi Stambler.