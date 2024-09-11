Chief Rabbi of Ukraine Moshe Azman announced on Wednesday that his adopted son Matityahu (Anton) Samborsky fell in the line of duty against the Russians.

Rabbi Azman wrote on social media on Wednesday: "Tomorrow in the Central Synagogue there will be a farewell to my son Matityahu (Anton), who died at the front defending Ukraine."

Two weeks ago, the rabbi wrote about his son's adoption and noted that he had disappeared. "In 2002, my wife and I adopted an 11-year-old boy who was an orphan. His name was Anton Samborsky, but we gave him the Hebrew name Matityahu (Motya) after the heroic leader of the Maccabean revolt against the invading empire over 2,200 years ago, the events that formed the basis of the Hanukkah holiday."

He added: "Motya lived in our family for about 10 years, and when he became an adult, he decided to live independently. He got married and had a daughter this May. But a week after the birth of the child, Motya was drafted into the army. After a quick course of the young fighter, he was immediately sent to the front line.

"The last time we spoke with Moteya was on July 17. And already on July 24, during the battle, he went missing. His wife received an official document..."