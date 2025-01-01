The Knesset approved a bill to create an airport at Nevatim in southern Israel.

Nevatim is located near Arad, and there is also an IAF base nearby.

The bill, which was initiated by MK Almog Cohen, passed its preliminary reading Wednesday.

A total of 34 MKs supported the bill, while five opposed it. It now goes to the Knesset Committee, which will set a date to discuss the bill.

The bill still needs to pass three votes in the Knesset plenum to become law.

Talks for an additional airport have been in the works for a decade: In 2014, a decision was made to investigate the option of constructing an airport in Ramat David. In November 2017, the National Council agreed to explore the option of constructing an airport in Nevatim.