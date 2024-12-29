Netanyahu's surgery concludes successfully

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday evening underwent a planned operation at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, to remove his prostate gland.

The surgery took about two hours and Netanyahu was transferred to the recovery room upon its completion.

The Prime Minister’s Office said, “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's surgery has concluded successfully and without complications.”

“The Prime Minister has awakened from the anesthesia, is in good condition and is fully conscious. He has been transferred to the underground, protected recovery unit. He is expected to remain in the hospital for observation in the coming days,” the statement said.

“Prime Minister Netanyahu thanks the dedicated medical team : Professor Ofer Gofrit, Professor Mordechai Duvdevani and Dr. Stephane Ledot from Hadassah; and Dr. Ehud Gnessin from Shamir Medical Center.”

The statement added that Netanyahu’s personal physician, Dr. Tzvika Berkowitz, closely attended him.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin will serve as Prime Minister until Netanyahu has completed his medical procedures. Defense Minister Israel Katz will serve as the chairman of the Security Cabinet, with the authority to convene the Cabinet if necessary. The decisions will be made by Levin.

Earlier, the Tel Aviv District Court approved Prime Minister Netanyahu's request to postpone the scheduled hearings in his trial this week.

The request was made with the consent of the prosecution. In the request, Netanyahu stated that due to the surgery, he is expected to remain hospitalized for several days.