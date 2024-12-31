A fire broke out Tuesday in a residential building on Trumpeldor Street in Bnei Brak.

A young child was severely injured in the blaze.

Two firefighting teams were sent to the scene, and immediately noticed a fire and black smoke from on the first floor of a three-story residential building. The teams are working to reach the source of the fire and search for and evacuate anyone who might be trapped in the building.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that six people were injured in the fire: A two-year-old who is conscious and in serious condition due to suffering burns to his body, and five people who were lightly injured by smoke inhalation.

All have been evacuated to Sheba and Beilinson hospitals.

An MDA spokesperson said: "At 9:20 a.m. we received a report to our hotline regarding a fire which had broken out in a residential building on Trumpeldor Street in Bnei Brak. MDA paramedics and EMTs are at the scene, providing medical treatment to a two-year-old toddler who was moderately to seriously injured and suffered burns to his body. Updates to follow."

MDA paramedic Yissachar Weiss and EMTs Yehonatan Cohen and Zvika Lehrer said: "We arrived at the scene in large numbers, and we saw a large amount of smoke exiting an apartment on the first floor. Exiting the building were victims who had suffered smoke inhalation, including a two-year-old who was fully conscious and suffered burns to a large portion of his body. A number of others had suffered light injuries and were walking around."

"We provided everyone with medical aid, including oxygen treatment, and evacuated them in ambulances and mobile ICUs to the hospital. MDA teams are prepared to provide medical treatment to any additional victims."