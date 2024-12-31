Gideon Sa'ar is integrating into the Likud party, opting out of a secured spot in favor of participating in primaries to once again challenge Prime Minister Netanyahu for the party leadership.

According to Israel Hayom, Sa'ar wants to prove that his influence in Likud is still significant and that he returns to the party on merit, not as a favor, and does not need assistance in the form of a reserved spot. He will leave the reserved spots to Zeev Elkin and other party members.

Last night, Sa'ar responded to criticism against him from the opposition and media, noting it as an attempt to destabilize the government while the government is facing significant security and diplomatic challenges, and emphasized his resilience under pressure.

"The attack against me in the last 24 hours by the opposition along with their media has reached new heights of lies and cynicism, and it truly is not an easy challenge," Sa'ar began his remarks.

He referred to his past comments against the government meetings with Netanyahu: "They broadcast archive clips where I said I would not sit with Netanyahu before two election campaigns. They announce that I will support 'the evasion law'. And this is all under the guise of saintly moral purity in word and an obsession with dethroning Netanyahu, as if we haven’t gone through the toughest year in our history. And it’s all one lie after another."

Sa'ar continued, "I'll make it simple for you, your pressure to topple the government dealing with giant security and diplomatic challenges will not succeed. Your campaign against me and my family will not achieve its goal. I am proud to be a part of decision-making that strengthened Israel's security and restored Israel's image of strength in the region and the world. I dedicate day and night to represent Israel in the best possible way worldwide."

"I've proven that I know how to fight when necessary, pay huge prices when necessary, resign when I believe in it, walk away from any position including being the Prime Minister, and not cling to my office, more than any other public official," he said.

He expressed regret about resigning from the government last March, "When I resigned from the government last March, due to a real disagreement on the war and the ability to influence decision-making, I was a hero (for an hour) in their eyes. In hindsight, it was a step I would have avoided."

"So now I will disappoint you even more: I am right-wing. I have always been, and I will remain so. I am committed to Israel’s victory (a concept you mocked extensively) in the crucial campaign in its history from seven fronts - that’s what I've been and what I will remain. I am committed to the value of service in the IDF and to those who serve - that’s what I've been and what I will remain."

"In the choice between politics and patriotism - for me, patriotism will always win. But the people of October 6 will always prefer Jewish infighting."

On managing the war, he said: "Prime Minister Netanyahu is leading a historical campaign in a way even his greatest competitors admit is transforming the Middle East. Even at these moments, we still face existential challenges. Who do you want to face them? Lapid? Do you want me to devote my life to your addiction to hate Netanyahu at the expense of the state’s and our children's future? Keep waiting, while I devote my life to our survival in this harsh and violent region."

"All the attacks against me only strengthen me in the path I have chosen: to lead the diplomatic campaign as the foreign minister and strengthen the government in managing the security campaign in the decisive forums. I will never go back to October 6."