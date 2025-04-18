Sirens were activated early Friday morning in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, the Shfela, and the Sharon region.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said, "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted."

It added that sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

Magen David Adom reported that "following the sirens heard in central Israel and the Shfela in recent minutes, as of now, no calls have been received regarding casualties, except for cases of people injured while heading to shelter."

Prior to the sounding of the sirens, a preliminary directive was received from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, stating, "The IDF has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory, IAF aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat. The public is instructed to follow the guidelines issued by the Home Front Command."

This is in accordance with the upgrade to the early warning system for missile launches from Yemen, which was announced on Thursday.