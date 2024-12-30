A combat officer in the Tzabar Battalion, Givati Brigade, was severely injured on Sunday during combat in northern Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced on Monday morning.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment. His family has been notified.

On Sunday evening, the IDF announced that Staff Sergeant Yuval Shoham fell in combat in northern Gaza.

Shoham, aged 22, from Jerusalem, served in the IDF's 9th Armored Battalion, 401st Iron Tracks Brigade.

In an additional incident, a soldier in the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade, was severely injured during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.

The Himmelfarb school mourned: "With deep sorrow, we announce the fall of an alumnus, Yuval Shoham, may G-d avenge his blood. He graduated in our 101st class, in the [Jewish] year 5780, and fell today in battle in the Gaza Strip."

Yuval is the son of our friends Oshrat and Professor Efi, who taught in Himmelfarb. He is brother to Shaked, a seventh-grade student in the school, and brother to graduates Shachar, Adi, and Be'eri."