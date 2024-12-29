Staff Sergeant Yuval Shoham fell in combat in northern Gaza, the IDF reported Sunday evening.

Shoham, aged 22, from Jerusalem, served in the IDF's 9th Armored Battalion, 401st Iron Tracks Brigade. He fell during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Himmelfarb school mourned: "With deep sorrow, we announce the fall of an alumnus, Yuval Shoham, may G-d avenge his blood. He graduated in our 101st class, in the [Jewish] year 5780, and fell today in battle in the Gaza Strip."

Yuval is the son of our friends Oshrat and Professor Efi, who taught in Himmelfarb. He is brother to Shaked, a seventh-grade student in the school, and brother to graduates Shachar, Adi, and Be'eri."

In an additional incident, a soldier in the 931st Battalion, Nahal Brigade, was severely injured during combat in the northern Gaza Strip.

The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.