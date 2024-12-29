Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is undergoing a planned operation at Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center in Jerusalem, to remove his prostate gland.

A team of four experts is attending the surgery: Professor Ofer Gufrit, head of Hadassah's Urology Department; Dr. Ehud Gnessin, a senior urologist at Shamir - Assaf Harofeh Hospital and Assuta Medical Centers; and Professor Mordechai Duvdevani, head of the endourology unit at Hadassah.

Dr. Stephane Ledot, head of the anesthesia unit at Hadassh Ein Kerem, will serve as anesthesiologist.

"The Hadassah management has requested that Dr. Ehud Gnessin join the team of surgeons, due to his extensive experience," the hospital said.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, Deputy Prime Minister of Israel, will serve as prime minister until Netanyahu has completed his medical procedures. Foreign Minister Israel Katz will head the Cabinet, and he will have the authority to call a Cabinet meeting if necessary. Decisions will be made by Levin.

Earlier, the Tel Aviv District Court approved Netanyahu's request to delay the hearings on his case scheduled to be held this week, in light of the surgery and subsequent hospitalization period.