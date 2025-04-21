Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening (Monday) at a memorial ceremony for Irgun fighters who fell in the battle for Jaffa during the 1948 War of Independence, and declared that the State of Israel is committed to completing all of its objectives in the current war.

"We will complete all of the war objectives. We will destroy Hamas's rule in Gaza, return the hostages, prevent any future threat from Gaza to Israel, and return the residents safely," Netanyahu said.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister linked the historic campaign to liberate Jaffa to the current campaign. "Just as the liberation of Jaffa ended in complete victory, today we too adhere to the concept of complete victory."

Netanyahu also addressed concerns about internal radicalization, saying: "There will be no civil war - there will be no civil war."

Finally, the Prime Minister also addressed the Iranian issue and media criticism: "We have not given up on dealing with the Iranian threat. Do not believe what you hear on the news channels that spread poison, panic or, in short, propaganda."