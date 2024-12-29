At a festive ceremony held at the end of the National Police College in Beit Shemesh, 35 haredi officers were certified for operational, professional, and technological roles in the Israel Police.

The officers, who come from the haredi community, are marked as a significant force in the police force due to their ability to deeply understand the challenges and needs of the haredi society.

The police highlighted the unique contribution of the haredi officers in handling complex issues related to the sector, thanks to their deep understanding of cultural and social sensitivities. "This is an important bridge between the haredi sector and the police, a bridge that will help strengthen trust and provide more tailored and precise responses," said one of the commanders at the ceremony.

The process was led by the Haredi Integration Unit, which operates in cooperation with the Ministry of National Security. The unit emphasizes that integrating the haredi officers into the police is not only a contribution to the security system but also to the haredi sector, which receives unique representation within the enforcement system.

The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, marked the expansion of the integration of the haredi society into the security systems as one of his main goals. The Minister instructed the police to expand the move and develop additional training classes for haredi officers. The purpose of the move is to allow young haredi people to join the police while fully maintaining their lifestyle and religious values.

The ceremony was held in the presence of police rabbis, unit commanders, and the officers' family members.