The search for the diver who was attacked yesterday by a shark has resumed on Tuesday at the mouth of the Hadera River.

Navy boats, maritime police, and the Fire and Rescue Service are working with the assistance of divers using specialized equipment in an attempt to locate the diver.

The beaches of Hadera, Mikhmoret, Beit Yanai, and Neurim are still closed for swimming until further notice

The victim is a resident of Petah Tikva in his forties, married and a father of four children. He finished his work day in the north of the country and decided to stop and fish at the mouth of the Hadera River on his way home. His identity was confirmed after his belongings were found on the beach and the truck he arrived with was located.

In footage from the scene published yesterday, a witness can be heard shouting, "There is someone here with a shark, screaming for help, try to save him." A witness told Channel 12: "I saw the diver in deep water. He shouted 'They bit me, they bit me', and waved his arms in the air. After a few minutes, sharks bit him and he disappeared."