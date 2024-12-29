A unique and exciting initiative is gaining traction this Hanukkah: Over 20,000 people are taking a few minutes after lighting the candles to pray for the release of the hostages.

Meir, the initiator of the unique website tfila.carrd.co, tells Arutz 7 that "as time passes, he felt that due to the abundance of names, many find it difficult to focus on each one individually. Hanukkah provides a special opportunity to dedicate time to each hostage - to know their names, faces, and stories, and to pray for their swift return."

"We've divided all the hostages over the 8 days of Hanukkah so that each day we focus on all the hostages including the names of that day, for their speedy return."

"On Hanukkah, in which we were blessed with miracles and salvation, we will direct and pray during the lighting of the candles for the return of our brethren held captive, and soon we will all rejoice together at their imminent return," he concludes.