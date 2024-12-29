Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev has demanded Russia apologize and compensate for the downing of an Azerbaijani plane over Kazakhstan last week, which resulted in many casualties.

These comments come after Russia's President Vladimir Putin acknowledged Russia's involvement in the incident but denied responsibility, attributing it to a Ukrainian drone attack.

In a statement to local media, Aliyev stated, "We know tha the anti-aircraft missile was not intentional, but the interceptor was fired from Russian territory near the city of Grozny."

The plane crashed over Kazakhstan en route to Grozny, Russia.

Aliyev emphasized, "Russia must apologize to Azerbaijan. It must admit fault, hold those responsible accountable, and pay compensation to Azerbaijan and the tragedy's victims."

"We will only have all the details after the black box is opened. Many issues regarding the crash remain unresolved - but they will be clarified," he added.

He also rejected a Russian offer to investigate the crash through an inter-state aviation committee, citing the committee's composition of mainly Russian officials.

During his comments, he expressed regret over attempts by various Russian organizations to conceal the truth about the crash's cause and spread false narratives.