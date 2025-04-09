As the Jewish community in Baku, Azerbaijan, prepares for the Passover holiday, voices are rising in support of including Azerbaijan in the Abraham Accords’ framework to strengthen its alliance with Israel and the United States.

Aryeh Lightstone, CEO of the Abraham Accords Peace Institute, visited the community ahead of the holiday in a show of support and echoed the call.

“Despite regional tensions and the ongoing war in Israel, the Abraham Accords continue to serve as a vital diplomatic anchor,” Lightstone stated. “Countries that have joined the accords benefit from strategic cooperation, and the next step is to bring in additional partners — Azerbaijan among them.”

This aspiration is fully embraced by the thriving Jewish community in Baku, the most prominent in the majority-Muslim nation bordering Iran. As they prepare for the holiday, community leaders are calling for Azerbaijan to be included in the accords framework.

Rabbi Isayev, leader of the Sephardic Jewish community in Baku, shared details of Lightstone’s visit: “We had an in-depth discussion about Jewish life here. I explained that Azerbaijan, as a Muslim-majority country, is exemplary in its approach to coexistence — there is no antisemitism, no sense of threat. Our community is ancient, vibrant, and active, with educational institutions, synagogues, and cultural programs all supported by the state.”

According to Rabbi Isayev, the government’s relationship with the Jewish community goes far beyond formality. “The Azerbaijani people genuinely see the Jewish community — and Israel — as true friends. We have enjoyed 30 years of strong relations with Israel, but it is time for Azerbaijan to become an official partner in the Abraham Accords. This isn’t just about normalization — it’s about forging a strategic alliance between strong nations, and Azerbaijan must be part of it.”

He also emphasized the importance of the US–Israel–Azerbaijan strategic triangle: “Azerbaijan is a natural partner. It already contributes to regional stability in the greater Middle East and can do even more in the future.”

Recently, dozens of senior rabbis — many with diplomatic backgrounds and experience in international relations — sent a letter to US President Donald Trump, urging consideration of Azerbaijan’s inclusion in the Abraham Accords. Among the signatories were Rabbi Marvin Hier, founder of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, and Rabbi Elie Abadie, a senior rabbi in the UAE. Also signing was Rabbi Aryeh Ralbag, head of the Rabbinical Alliance of America and Canada, which includes around 200 members, along with other Zionist rabbinical organizations.

In their letter, the rabbis highlighted a key point: countries that joined the accords received broad diplomatic and financial incentives from the US, while Azerbaijan — Israel’s most trusted Muslim ally and a key partner of the US in the region for over three decades — has not received similar support. On the contrary, Azerbaijan remains subject to restrictions under Section 907, which limits US aid to the country, despite its longstanding contribution to regional security.

Meanwhile, the Jewish community in Baku continues its holiday preparations with a series of educational and communal initiatives. At the center of these efforts is the Kimcha D’Pischa campaign, distributing kosher food packages to those in need. The initiative is supported by Jewish organizations abroad, including Shema Yisrael Canada.

In addition, the community is ensuring the supply of matzah through the international foundation STMEGI, headed by Mr. Gabriel German Zakharyayev. The project includes both machine-made and hand-baked shmura matzah — some of which are imported directly from Israel — distributed to Jewish communities across the country. Schools in the community are also holding hands-on matzah baking workshops for children.

Two communal Seders will be held at the city’s Jewish school complex, as part of the community’s ongoing efforts to strengthen Jewish identity among the younger generation.