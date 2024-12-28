Palestinian Telegram channels recently published a call from resident sof Jabaliya, pleading for an end to the war due to its severe impacts on Gaza and its residents.

"The war must stop immediately. We are being destroyed now. We are subject to a blood-soaked annihilation that spares no one. We do not want the terrible scene we witnessed in northern Gaza to be repeated in Gaza City," wrote the journalist.

According to him, "All of Gaza is drowning in sorrow. Loss, oppression, pain. Gaza is groaning under the disappointment from the world and its silence. Tens of thousands of martyrs, wounded, and missing, and thousands of orphans and widows are groaning from the oppression and pain. Even those who think they have survived will quickly learn that their homes have turned into ruins."

"I swear by Allah, we are dying from the cold and winds in the tents," the journalist wrote, adding a prayer to Allah: "Oh Allah, mend our broken hearts, ease this suffering, and grant us patience and strength to withstand this trial that is beyond our capabilities."

According to Palestinian reports, since October 7, 2023, more than 45,000 Palestinians have been killed and IDF forces have destroyed extensive civilian infrastructure used by terrorist organizations.